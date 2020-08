LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A body with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a grape vineyard Monday morning, according to sheriff’s officials.

The body, identified only as that of a 19-year-old man, was found at 10:47 a.m. in the area of Hermosa and South Vineland roads, deputies said. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.