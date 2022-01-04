Man found dead in Tulare County orchard

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an orchard on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella after someone called 911 to report that field workers had found a body in an orchard.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed that the man had died. Authorities have not released the man’s cause of death at this time.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Sergeant Bryan Clower or Detective Jose Melendez at 559-733-6218.