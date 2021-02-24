Man found dead in Rosamond; homicide investigation under way

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A homicide investigation has begun after a man with “trauma to his body” was found dead Tuesday inside a travel trailer, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies were dispatched about 4:25 p.m. to a trailer on 40th Street West for a report of a body, and found the man inside, according to a sheriff’s news release. His name had not been released as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.