Man found dead in McFarland vineyard identified

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) –A man found dead in a McFarland vineyard in July has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man is Franklin Alvarado Godoy, 29, of Delano. Godoy was found after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called out to vineyard off Peterson Road east of Browning Road for reports of a body.

When deputies arrived they found Godoy and determined that the death was suspicious. At that point homicide detectives took over the case, according the KCSO.

Godoy’s cause of death is still pending further investigation, according to the coroner’s office.