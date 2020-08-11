Man formerly charged with assault to commit rape sentenced to time served in connection with 2013 incident near Valley Plaza mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Valley Plaza mall was sentenced to time served after pleading no contest to a charge of false imprisonment with violence.

The Superior Court website said Christopher Hansbrough already had almost two years of custody credits as of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, and the sheriff’s office website said he was scheduled to be released.

Hansbrough, 32, was arrested about a year ago after the testing of a rape kit showed a DNA match for him in CODIS, the criminal offender database, police said. The department said the evidence in the kit, collected from a sexual assault six years earlier, was part of a backlog of untested rape kits and should have been tested far earlier.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman left Valley Plaza and began walking home one night in July 2013 when a car pulled up behind her. Police said a man got out of the passenger side, grabbed her and dragged her into the car, where he sexually assaulted her.

Charges of assault to commit rape and another charge alleging a forced sex act were dismissed when Hansbrough pleaded no contest last month.