Man forced teen to commit sex act and filmed the encounter to extort him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is accused of forcing a teen he met on a dating app to commit a sex act and of filming the encounter and threatening to post it online to try to force the teen into seeing him again.

The teen at first agreed out of fear Christopher Hansbrough would post follow through on his threat, but later contacted police and reported the encounter, according to his statement contained in court documents.

Hansbrough, 32, has pleaded not guilty to four felonies filed in connection with the investigation. He’s held on $500,000 bail and is next due in court March 16.

According to the documents, Hansbrough sent a message to the teen in October on the gay dating app Grindr and they exchanged phone numbers. They agreed to meet to engage in sex acts and the teen provided Hansbrough with his address, the teen said in the reports.

The teen said Hansbrough was abusive and made him perform a sex act against his will, the reports say. The teen told police Hansbrough filmed the act despite him telling Hansbrough not to, and that Hansbrough threatened him.

After Hansbrough left, the teen blocked his number, according to his statement in the filings. But he said Hansbrough contacted him through a different number and threatened to post the video online if he didn’t perform sex acts for him and a friend.

The teen showed investigators the text messages between him and Hansbrough, and he identified Hansbrough through a photo lineup as the person who assaulted him, according to the documents.

In 2019, Hansbrough was arrested in a kidnapping and sexual assault case that occurred near Valley Plaza mall in 2013. He pleaded no contest in July to a charge of false imprisonment with violence and was sentenced to 16 months’ confinement, but had already been in custody long enough to have completed the prison term and was released.