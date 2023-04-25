BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to rob a grocery store and while fleeing the man jumped into a canal on White Lane.

Officers with the BPD were dispatched to an Albertsons on White Lane Monday around 1 p.m. for a report of a robbery, according to officials.

Police say the man who allegedly attempted to rob the store brandished a knife at staff when confronted by security. The man allegedly fled on foot after officers attempted to contact him.

The man allegedly jumped into the canal in the 7600 block of White Lane, according to police. The man was taken into custody on Resnick Court before attempting to flee again.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111