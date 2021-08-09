Man flees after attempted robbery at Don Roberto Jewelers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was able to escape after an attempted robbery at Don Roberto Jewelers Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the jewelry store inside Valley Plaza Mall. Witnesses say the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male, tried smashing the glass inside the store. The mall was placed on lockdown amid concerns of shots fired. The Bakersfield Police Department says no shots were fired. The suspect then ran southeast from the mall and was able to escape, according to witnesses.

BPD is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.