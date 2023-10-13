BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has found a man guilty of attempted murder after firing eight bullets in an east Bakersfield parking lot back in March of 2021.

Daniel Nunez-Martinez, 40, was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 11, after being seen on video shooting a firearm towards a person in a parking lot in east Bakersfield, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Nunez-Martinez fired eight bullets towards an unarmed person then proceeded to flee the scene, according to a release.

Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly found empty shell casings at the scene and shortly after, located the victim at Kern Medical suffering from a bullet wound to the leg. KCSO also found Nunez-Martinez later in the night, while possessing a loaded firearm.

According to a release, the Kern Regional Crime Lab linked the firearm in Nunez-Martinez’ possession to the gun involved in the east Bakersfield parking lot shooting. Nunez-Martinez is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28, 2023 at the Kern County Superior Court.