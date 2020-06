BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was featured last month on KGET’s Golden Empire Most Wanted was arrested Saturday on burglary and drug charges.

Devon Mixon, 23, was booked into Kern County Jail around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s website. He was being held without bail on a felony charge of violating parole, and more than 10 other charges were listed against him.