Man dead in apparent stabbing in south Bakersfield, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in what appears to be a stabbing early Monday in south Bakersfield, police said.

Police were dispatched at about 12:26 a.m. to reports of screams and a man on the ground in the 3000 block of Wilson Road, east of Wible Road and west of Castro Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers found a man who was the apparent victim of a stabbing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Alexander Paiz at 661-326-3846 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.