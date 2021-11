BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man whose body was found in southwest Bakersfield has been identified.

Julio Cesar Solis Arellano, of Bakersfield was found dead at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 5200 block of Panama Lane, according to a coroner’s release. He had been shot, police said.

It’s unclear when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3534 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.