BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot Monday evening in north Bakersfield, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:39 p.m. to the 3500 block of Jewett Avenue and found a man who was declared dead at the scene, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.