RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday and police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest and prosecution.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the 400 block of North Gold Canyon, police said. The wounded man was taken to Kern Medical, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.