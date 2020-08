Related Content UPDATE: BPD now investigating overnight East Bakersfield shooting as homicide Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally shot last month in east Bakersfield has been identified.

Ediberto Reynoso Tovar, 41, was shot at about 10:52 p.m. July 23 and pronounced dead within 40 minutes at a Kern Medical emergency room, according to coroner’s officials.

Bakersfield police are handling the investigation.