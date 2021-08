BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot Monday in East Bakersfield, deputies say.

A shooting was reported about 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Palm Drive and deputies arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.