DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot early Friday in Delano.

Alvaro Isaias Rodriguez Gaona, 22, of Bakersfield was shot at about 12:19 a.m. on Lexington Street, south of Balboa Avenue, according to a coroner’s release. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later at Adventist Health Delano.

The Delano Police Department had no further information to release as of 3:45 p.m.