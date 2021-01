Arvin, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot to death in Arvin Sunday night, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Michael Gonzalez, 34, was shot around 7:40 p.m. on the 100 block of B Street, and died just after 8 p.m. from his wounds.

17 News has reached out to the Arvin Police Department for more information.