Man fatally shot in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed in Arvin on Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. on Nora Way, near Tejon Highway, police said. A sergeant on patrol heard multiple gunshots nearby and was flagged down by a woman claiming a relative of hers had been shot. 

Officers found a man in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

If you know anything about this case, call 661-854-5583 or you can remain anonymous and call 661-606-6064.

By our count, this is the 96th homicide in Kern County this year.

