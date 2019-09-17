Man fatally shot early Tuesday in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Delano, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man, whose named has not yet been released, was found by deputies dispatched to a report of a shooting victim at 3:22 a.m. in the 10200 block of Casey Avenue, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.