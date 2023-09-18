BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged in a gang-related shooting that occurred nearly a year ago in east Bakersfield.

Isaiah Jauregui is accused in the Nov. 6 death of Alexis Herrera on Lynwood Street, near College Avenue. Herrera, 22, was shot three times and died the following day.

Prosecutors last month filed charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a gun and gang participation.

Phone records show Jauregui went to the area of the crime scene at the time of the homicide and fled immediately after the shooting, according to sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court. Jauregui and another man are named as suspects in the documents but only Jauregui has been charged. Inmate booking records list him as 24.

Jauregui flashes gang signs in videos and photos, according to the documents, and has tattoos identifying him as a Norteno gang member.

Investigators determined Herrera was a rival gang member, documents said. The gang’s name was tattooed across his stomach, according to the reports.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. Deputies found Herrera lying in the roadway near a parked Chevy Tahoe with gunshot wounds to his head and legs, documents said.

Jauregui is also accused of several convenience store robberies. He’s due back in court Oct. 30 in the murder case, and later this month in the robbery case.