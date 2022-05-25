BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for felony child endangerment and domestic violence following a standoff in east Bakersfield Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a call on Rembrandt Street, near Edison Highway, just before 7:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they learned a man with a machete was allegedly threatening family members inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said members of the family left the home and the suspect barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT team was then called in, and shortly after their arrival, KCSO said the suspect surrendered.