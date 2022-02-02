Man facing 40 years behind bars following plea in deadly southeast Bakersfield stabbing

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Valles, file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and other charges filed in connection with a deadly stabbing faces 40 years in prison.

In addition to manslaughter, David Valles, 28, pleaded no contest Tuesday to attempted murder, robbery and dissuading a witness by threats or force, according to court records. Three charges — including first-degree murder — were dismissed.

Valles was arrested in October 2019 in the death of Abrahim Mohamed Rajeh, 36. Rajeh was was found suffering from stab wounds at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Sentencing is scheduled March 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News