Man facing 40 years behind bars following plea in deadly southeast Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and other charges filed in connection with a deadly stabbing faces 40 years in prison.

In addition to manslaughter, David Valles, 28, pleaded no contest Tuesday to attempted murder, robbery and dissuading a witness by threats or force, according to court records. Three charges — including first-degree murder — were dismissed.

Valles was arrested in October 2019 in the death of Abrahim Mohamed Rajeh, 36. Rajeh was was found suffering from stab wounds at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Sentencing is scheduled March 9.