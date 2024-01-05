BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of brandishing a gun at multiple people has pleaded not guilty to a dozen counts — including false imprisonment with violence and assault with a gun — and is being held on $200,000 bail, according to court records.

Gerber Morales Rivas, 33, is charged with seven felonies and five misdemeanors, records show. The felonies include four counts of assault with a gun. He’s due back in court Jan. 18.

Police on Monday night were called to a report of a man brandishing a gun at two people inside a home on Tricia Court in south Bakersfield. The victims were able to get out, police said. They were unharmed.

The man, later identified as Rivas, ignored commands to leave the home, police said. Officers determined there was no immediate danger to the public.

They returned Tuesday afternoon after hearing Rivas was back in the area. He was taken into custody.