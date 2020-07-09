Man faces up to 55 years to life in prison following third-strike conviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who received a third conviction under California’s “three strikes” law faces up to 55 years to life in prison for brandishing a replica firearm while robbing a recycling center.

Hiram Salcedo, 22, was found guilty Wednesday of robbery and attempted robbery charges as well as three counts of branding a replica firearm, resisting arrest and providing false identification to peace officers. He’s set for sentencing Oct. 7.

“Repeat offenders who refuse to stop victimizing our community are exactly why the three-strikes law is important,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “Criminals who terrorize our county time and time again deserve the highest punishment that comes with a third strike conviction.”

Prosecutors say Salcedo on Sept. 23, 2018, threatened a victim with an imitation firearm — a BB gun designed to look like a genuine firearm – and the victim escaped. Salcedo then approached a cashier at a recycling center on Fairfax Road and demanded cash while brandishing the gun.

A witness followed Salcedo after the robbery, and Salcedo threatened the witness with the BB gun, according to prosecutors. Salcedo then fled to Guinness Way and barricaded himself inside his apartment, prompting a four-hour standoff with sheriff’s SWAT deputies. He was eventually taken into custody.