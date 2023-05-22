BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for a 2020 shooting in which authorities said he challenged another man to a fight then pulled a gun.

Andrew Nehemiah Barraza faces up to 50 years to life in prison following his convictions Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and gun possession by a felon, prosecutors said. Sentencing is set for June 21.

Barraza and Javier Rodriguez Jr., 35, got into an argument at the ampm store at the corner of Brundage Lane and South H Street shortly before midnight on March 10, 2020, according to a release from the District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Barraza lured Rodriguez to the street after challenging him to a fist fight then fired three shots at him.

Hit in the chest, Rodriguez died at the scene. Barraza fled and was arrested about two-and-a-half weeks later.