BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of burglarizing a Shafter home faces up to 19 years in prison.

Allen Ray Forker, 28, was convicted Monday of burglary and drug offenses in connection with the Nov. 16, 2021, theft. Prosecutors said a neighbor saw Forker in the homeowner’s garage and surveillance video captured him on the property.

Shortly after reviewing the footage, police found Forker in possession of stolen property, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a District Attorney’s office release. He was on parole at the time.

Forker has a prior strike conviction and lengthy criminal record. Sentencing is set for Sept. 13.