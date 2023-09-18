BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office announced a conviction against a previously convicted sex offender who allegedly assaulted two correctional officers at North Kern State Prison, violating prior strike convictions.

The assault happened on July 9, 2020, after correctional officers tried to search Joseph Smith, while he was an inmate at the Delano prison, after he was suspected of hiding pills in his pocket, according to the office.

When an officer began the search, Smith attacked and struck the officer in the face, according to the D.A. When a second officer attempted to stop the attack, Smith punched the second officer in the face.

The D.A. said Smith continued to resist arrest, and after a violent struggle, officers were finally able to restrain Smith.

No prison staff were injured during the offense.

Smith was found guilty of two counts of resisting an executive officer in performance of duty by use of force. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Smith is also currently serving a 15 year to life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under fourteen and committing lewd and lascivious act on a child by force, duress or fear. The court will also be taking Smith’s prior strike convictions.

He faces a 50 years to life sentence for both convictions, the D.A. said.