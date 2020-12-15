Man faces 5 years in prison after pleading no contest to DUI manslaughter charge in off-ramp crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose passenger died when he drove past a stop sign and was hit by a pickup faces five years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of DUI manslaughter without gross negligence.

Robert Giron, 46, also pleaded to an enhancement on the charge because it involved multiple injuries and admitted to a prior strike, according to the District Attorney’s office. Sentencing is set for Jan. 11.

The California Highway Patrol said Giron drove a 2008 BMW 335I on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Copus Road April 26, 2019. He failed to stop at a stop sign and the BMW entered the intersection, where it was hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup traveling east on Copus Road at 55 mph.

Giron’s passenger, Shannon Nicole West, 27, died, and Giron suffered major injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the pickup had a complaint of pain but declined to be taken to a hospital.