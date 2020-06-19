Man faces 32 years to life in prison following conviction for shooting another man over a parking space

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a 20-year-old man of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting another man over a parking space at a grocery store in east Bakersfield.

Isaiah Marshall faces 32 years to life in prison following his convictions on the attempted manslaughter charge as well as charges of shooting from a vehicle and assault with a firearm, prosecutors said.

The jury found Marshall not guilty of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge.

“When the defendant in this case produced a firearm and shot the unarmed victim at point-blank range, he placed more value in a parking space than he did upon the life of another human being,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Marshall drove up to a man and woman loading groceries into their vehicle the evening of Nov. 19 at the Smart & Final on Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to a District Attorney’s office release.

He argued with the man because he wanted a parking space then pulled a handgun and shot the man in the chest, according to the release. The man suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound and was treated at the scene by California Highway Patrol officers before being taken to Kern Medical. He survived.

Marshall got rid of the gun and car and fled to Las Vegas, according to the release. He hid out there for two weeks before returning to Bakersfield.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.