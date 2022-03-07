BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A jury trial convicted a man for child sexual assault and molestation, the Kern County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Miguel Castillo Jr. was found guilty of three counts of child sexual molestation against two victims including lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old, sexual penetration by force, fear, or threats,

and annoying or molesting a child, according to the DA.

Castillo was found guilty of sexually molesting two teenage girls between 2015 and 2017, according to the DA’s office. One victim was 14 and the other was between 16 and 17 years old when Castillo started abusing the teens. In January of 2018, one of the victims reported the abuse that led to the investigation.

In 2001 Castillo had a prior conviction for child molestation, according to the DA’s office. He pleaded no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to court records.

Predators that repeatedly target children for sexual abuse have proven themselves to be beyond effective reform. Ensuring that such offenders serve lengthy prison sentences guards against future abuse and protects public safety,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Castillo’s sentencing is scheduled for April 4. He faces 25 years to life and a mandatory lifetime sex offender registration, according to the DA.