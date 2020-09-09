Man faces 14 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced charges including murder has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting that occurred earlier this year in southeast Bakersfield.

David Campos, 29, entered the no contest plea Wednesday and is scheduled to be sentenced to 14 years in prison next month.

Campos was charged in connection with the May 7 shooting of Jessie Anthony Alvarez near the intersection of East 3rd and Whitlock streets. Alvarez, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Located more than a week after the shooting, Campos was taken into custody with the assistance of a police dog. A stolen .380-caliber handgun was on him, police said.