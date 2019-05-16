Man exposed himself near Panorama Bluffs, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man exposed himself to someone on the bike path near the Panorama Bluffs, police said.

The incident occurred in April in the area of Panorama Drive and River Boulevard, according to police. The victim took pictures of the suspect as the suspect was leaving.

Police said the man is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 foot 8, 150 pounds, short brown hair, beard and mustache. He was driviing an early 2000s Ford extended cap pickup.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Detective Scott Lazenby at 326-3834 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.