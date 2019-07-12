Man expected to survive after getting stabbed in East Bakersfield alley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is recovering after getting stabbed in an alley in East Bakersfield Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Niles Street at around 9:18 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man is expected to survive.

Officials did not describe what led up to the stabbing, but said the man was stabbed in an alley and walked into the Quick N Out gas station’s store asking for help.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The man’s wound was described as “non life-threatening,” but was not cooperating with investigators, officials said.

The sheriff’s office only described a possible suspect as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt with a red and white logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.