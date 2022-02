BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot in the face Wednesday evening in Wasco is expected to live, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported at 5:51 p.m. in the 900 block of 8th Street, where deputies found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the face, officials said. There is no suspect information at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.