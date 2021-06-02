Man entered open garage and removed items from vehicles, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who entered an open garage in southwest Bakersfield and took items from two vehicles.

A surveillance image of the man wanted in the May 21 burglary on Aboudara Court was released Wednesday. He’s described as white, 27 to 35, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1, about 170 pounds with short brown hair and a tattoo around his right bicep.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.