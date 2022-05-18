BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of an SUV that traveled more than 30 mph above the speed limit when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler, killing its driver and seriously injuring a passenger, admitted running from the scene, saying he was on probation and scared, court documents say.

Eric Miles Jr. turned himself in days later and has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, reckless driving and driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence. He’s free on $150,000 bail.

Miles, 31, has numerous driving-related convictions on his record, including multiple convictions for DUI, according to the Superior Court website.

On May 3, police dispatched to a crash at Ming Avenue and Pinon Springs Circle West found two vehicles with major damage and a man dead in the street. He was identified as the Jeep’s driver, Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, according to reports.

A passenger was conscious but had blood coming from an ear, the documents say. She was taken to Kern Medical and initially listed in critical but stable condition. She survived.

Investigators determined the Jeep had been turning south from Ming Avenue onto Pinon Springs Circle West when a Chevy Equinox hit it, according to the documents. Witnesses reported a man got out of the Equinox and ran.

A records check revealed the Equinox was registered to a woman with whom Miles lives, the reports say. Contacted at their apartment, the woman told police Miles wasn’t home and had left in the Equinox at about 10:40 p.m.

The crash was first reported at 10:45 p.m., the documents say.

The next day, Miles called police and admitted driving the Equinox and running away, saying the crash “startled” him, the documents say. He claimed he drove 40 to 45 mph.

Miles agreed to meet with investigators at police headquarters that evening but failed to show, according to the reports.

In the meantime, investigators examined the Equinox’s air bag control module. It showed the SUV crashed while traveling 76 mph, and its brakes weren’t applied, according to the documents.

The posted speed limit on Ming Avenue is 45 mph.

A warrant was issued for Miles’ arrest and he turned himself in May 9.

Miles is due back in court Friday.