BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A single-vehicle crash that injured two people happened after the driver drank beer and shots of tequila, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

Witnesses told police Patrick Matsuda, 25, downed two shots of Patron tequila and drank beer the night of April 3 before before getting behind the wheel of an off-road vehicle, the warrant says.

Police said Matsuda hit a curb while trying to make a turn in the 6500 block of Hughes Lane, in south Bakersfield. The impact threw Matsuda and a passenger.

The passenger suffered scrapes and a possible head injury, according to the warrant. Matsuda was unconscious when police arrived.

As of Friday, Matsuda had not been charged in connection with the crash.