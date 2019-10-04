Man discarded gun while running from officers, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger in a vehicle stopped by police was found in possession of drugs and discarded a gun as he ran from officers, police said.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Simon Prieto on gang, gun and drug charges following a short chase early Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident occurred when police stopped a vehicle at about 2:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Monterey Street. Police said Prieto got out of the vehicle and ran, and officers saw him discard a loaded .357-caliber revolver as they chased him.

Police said Prieto was in possession of methamphetamine and heroin in amounts indicating sales.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.