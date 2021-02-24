Man discarded gun during vehicle chase early Wednesday: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A chase that began in the Old Town Kern area early Wednesday went onto Highway 99 and involved a sheriff’s helicopter and the California Highway Patrol before returning to Bakersfield, police said.

That’s where Mark Azua, 37, finally stopped because of tire damage from devices used by law enforcement during the pursuit, according to police. He was arrested on charges including felony evading and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Azua threw a gun from his vehicle shortly after the chase began around 3 a.m., police said. Officers had tried to make a vehicle code enforcement stop on Kentucky Street, but Azua, currently on parole, led them onto southbound 99 before traveling onto northbound Interstate 5 and going back to Bakersfield.

The chase ended on 30th Street east of San Dimas Street, police said.