Man dies following stabbing Monday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died after being stabbed Monday morning in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found around 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies have detained a person for questioning, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.