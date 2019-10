DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot Tuesday evening in Delano has died, police said.

Javier Joelle Amaya, 28, of Bakersfield was shot multiple times at about 5:49 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Street, according to police.

He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Delano police at 721-3377 or the TipLine at 721-3369. You can remain anonymous.