Man dies after being shot in the legs in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Wasco this morning.

Around 9:15 a.m. deputies were called out to 2nd Street near Palm Avenue in Wasco for a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

KCSO homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

This is the 125 homicide in Kern County this year, according to our records.