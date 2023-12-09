CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in California City, according to the city’s police department.

The California City Police Department said they received a call in reference to a possible shooting in the 8400 block of Tamarack Avenue on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on scene.

According to CCPD, the victim was transported to the local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Officer B. Hansen by calling CCPD at 760-373-8606.