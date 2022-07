BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot multiple times May 17 died three weeks later and his name has been released by coroner’s officials.

Freddy Feliciano, 27, of Bakersfield died June 10 at Kern Medical, officials said.

Deputies dispatched to a report of shots fired found Feliciano lying in the roadway on Jeffrey Street between North Inyo and Irene streets, according to a sheriff’s release. He had at least two gunshot wounds.