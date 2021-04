BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested a man after on charges of trespassing and being under the influence after receiving a report Thursday morning of a possible armed person on the McKee Middle School campus. No gun was found.

Sheriff’s officials say the initial report at 9 a.m. was for an unknown person on campus possibly being chased by another person. Deputies searched the school and detained a man but found no one else.

An investigation was ongoing.