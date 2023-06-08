BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men who pleaded no contest to fatally shooting 3-year-old Major Sutton had his motion for resentencing denied Wednesday.

Tyron Johnson, who pleaded no contest last year to multiple charges in the shooting that killed Major, had sought to be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule and receive a lighter sentence. Prosecutors called the motion “baseless,” noting Johnson’s conviction took place after the law changed in 2019.

Major Sutton (Courtesy Bakersfield Police Department)

The law requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony, such as robbery or burglary, that resulted in death.

Johnson, 26, and co-defendant David Palms, 24, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder and other crimes. Several other charges — including first-degree murder — were dismissed under the plea agreement. Johnson was sentenced to 42 years and eight months and Palms to 27 years in prison.

Palms has also filed a motion for resentencing, and a hearing is scheduled in September.

On Nov. 10, 2017, gunmen kicked open the door to a Pershing Street apartment and opened fire, killing Major and wounding his young brother and pregnant mother.

Authorities obtained information on the shooting following a 10-month investigation into gang activity that ended with the arrests of more than 40 people. Johnson and Palms were charged in 2018.