BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was “ample evidence” Robert Lee Santos Jr. tricked a teen boy into digging his own grave in Kern County, an appeals court ruled in the late ’90s.

But years later, following changes to state’s felony-murder rule, Santos filed a petition arguing he should be resentenced and his murder conviction vacated. He claimed his co-defendant killed the teen while he sat in a car.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge issued a ruling denying the petition, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Santos, 49, will continue to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

At the time of his conviction, the felony-murder rule stated defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony, such as robbery or burglary, that resulted in the death of another person.

In 2019, the law changed. It now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise they can only be prosecuted for the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or other serious crimes.

The law is retroactive. Thousands of inmates across the state have filed petitions seeking to be resentenced.

Santos was 21 when he and Michael Todd, then 15, teased 16-year-old Jason Corbin about digging his own grave as the three dug in a field the evening of June 13, 1995, according to The Associated Press. They were trying to recover a gun Santos had buried.

Corbin laughed along with the other two, according to reports.

Two days later, his body was found. An autopsy showed he had been severely beaten and died from a skull fracture.

Two 15-year-old girls who knew the defendants had stayed near Corbin’s vehicle that evening. They told investigators they heard Santos and Todd taunt Corbin as they beat him, the AP reported. One of the girls testified she heard Corbin moaning for 90 minutes.

Santos claimed he sat in a car while Todd beat Corbin with a tire iron, according to the AP.

Santos’ conviction was upheld in 1999. The appeals court found the trial record supported a finding that Santos delivered at least some of the blows against Corbin, and that afterward he told people “we” killed him and that he, Santos, had “finished (Corbin) up with a shovel.”