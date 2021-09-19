Man critically wounded in Lamont shooting

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man suffered life-threatening wounds in shooting Saturday night in Lamont, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Sunset Boulevard for a victim of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical with severe, life-threatening wounds.

No description for a suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

