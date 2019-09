A man remains hospitalized after he was severely wounded following a shooting Sunday in Bodfish.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found shot in the chest in the 100 block of Pioneer Place at around 4 p.m.

The man was airlifted to Kern Medical with life-threatening wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.